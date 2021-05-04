Lions TE Josh Hill is expected to retire

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
Earlier in the day, news came out that the Lions were hosting free agent tight end Darren Fells on a visit. Now the reason for such a potential move makes more sense.

Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions No. 2 tight end Josh Hill is planning to retire. Hill signed with the Lions earlier this offseason as a free agent after a long career with the New Orleans Saints. He came with head coach Dan Campbell to Detroit and was expected to fill the role of blocking tight end previously held by Jesse James, who was quickly cut after the season.

The Lions have now lost the projected No. 2 and No. 3 tight ends behind starter T.J. Hockenson. With Hill’s expected retirement and the recent release of Hunter Bryant, Hockenson is the only tight end on the roster who has ever been active for an NFL game.

