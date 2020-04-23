Reports have connected the Lions and Dolphins in trade talks for the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But the Dolphins apparently have competition.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Lions have had discussions with “multiple teams” about the availability of said pick.

With a run on positions the Lions don’t necessarily need (quarterbacks and tackles) anticipated, they could conceivably move back a few spots and still fill one of the glaring holes on defense.

The Falcons were reportedly talking to Washington to move up to the second spot to take defensive end Chase Young, so it would be interesting to see if they’re also interested in a player such as Jeffrey Okudah or Derrick Brown or Isaiah Simmons.

But it appears the Lions are inclined to move back, adding picks to the nine they already own.

Lions talking to multiple teams about third pick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk