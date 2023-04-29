Lions find swing tackle in 5th round pick Colby Sorsdal

The Detroit Lions opted for small school prospect Colby Sorsdal out of William and Mary with their first draft pick of Day 3.

Sorsdal was a four-year starter at tackle for the Tribe and has been projected to be more of a guard in the NFL. This kills two birds with one stone as Detroit is lacking heavily in depth at both spots.

The Lions utilized Matt Nelson and Dan Skipper last season in this role. Nelson was re-signed this offseason, but it is clear that the Lions want to upgrade.

Sorsdal should be in the fight against Nelson for that third tackle spot, but he gets an edge given his ability to shift inside.

It’s should be noted Sorsdal was a team captain at William and Mary and was the first freshman to start on their offensive line in over 30 years. This is the kind of player who will find success in Detroit and earn a key role.

Expect Sorsdal to be the primary backup at both tackle and guard spots on the offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire