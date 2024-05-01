Lions survive: Christian Heritage wins on penalty kicks to return to state semis

Apr. 30—After more than 90 minutes of scoreless soccer, Christian Heritage and Echols County exchanged a pair of goals just minutes apart in extra time.

The overtime goals forced a penalty kick shootout for the right to advance to the Class A DII Final Four, and the defending champs prevailed.

Christian Heritage knocked off visiting Echols County on PKs Tuesday after the extra time periods ended with the teams locked in a 1-1 tie. Christian Heritage hit four penalty kicks to Echols County's three, with the last Echols PK clanging off the upright to give the Lions the win.

The Lions advance to the state semifinals, where they will host a rematch of last year's state championship game. Georgia Military College Prep comes to Dalton Friday night.

Regulation ended without a score despite a few near misses from Christian Heritage in the second half. After the first 10-minute overtime period didn't change the score, Christian Heritage's Carson Russell finally got the game's first goal with 6:26 left in the second.

Russell ripped a shot that the Echols keeper managed to get a hand on, but the rocketed shot found its way over and into the net anyway. Echols knotted the game up with just 1:20 to go, after a free kick was blocked at the goal and a mad scramble ensued. The ball ended up in the net and with Echols celebrating.

In PKs, Russell, Joseph Bolger, Luis Salinas and Sam Bishop put in goals for Christian Heritage. Christian Heritage's Cash Hare saved one penalty kick, and the other miss was the clang off the post.