Lions Surge Late to Win Series Against Bearcats; Advance to Second Round of MIAA Tournament

JOPLIN, MO — After trailing 3-0 early on, the 9th ranked Lions surge late to defeat Northwest Missouri, 10-4, to win their series 2-0 to advance to the next round of the MIAA Tournament.

Keaton Anderson earned the win after going; 5.0 IP, 6 H 2 strikeouts. Anderson improved to 4-0 as a starter.

The Lions trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the 5th, but their bats finally sparked and they scored five runs in the inning to take the lead.

Garrett Rice had a big day going 5-for-5 with 4 RBI’s. Nate Mieszkowski racked up 2 RBI’s in the win for the Lions.

Will Doherty, Treghan Parker and Drew Davis all earned RBI’s for the Lions. Drew Townsend had a solo home-run in the bottom of the 6th.

MSSU improves to 39-13 on the year. They have now set themselves up for a rematch against Pitt State in the Second Round which will take place on Thursday (May 4) at Al Ortolani Field.

Southern won the season series earlier in the year, 2-1.

