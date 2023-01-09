Lions stun the Packers, finish with a winning record after 1-6 start

The finale in Green Bay was the first night game for the Detroit Lions all season. It won’t take until Week 18 to see the Lions featured in primetime in 2023, not after how this one finished.

The Lions went into Green Bay and beat the Packers, 20-16, in the final NFL game of the 2022 regular season. The win gives the Lions a 9-8 record to finish the season, a remarkable turnaround after a 1-6 start.

In the process, the Lions officially eliminated the Packers from the postseason. Detroit was eliminated earlier in the day when the Seahawks edged the Rams in overtime, but Dan Campbell’s Lions still fought like hell to deny the Packers a chance to keep playing.

At halftime, Campbell told sideline reporter Melissa Stark the Lions were playing to keep the Packers out of the postseason. His players responded with an emotional, hard-fought win to sweep Green Bay on the season.

Running back Jamaal Williams, a former Packer, scored the game-winner on a 1-yard jaunt to give the Lions a 20-16 lead in the fourth quarter. On the ensuing Green Bay drive, rookie safety Kerby Joseph picked off Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to end the threat. The Lions offense then ran out the clock with a couple of brilliantly risky calls from rookie offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, including a hook-and-ladder screen pass.

Williams scored two touchdowns, setting the team record for rushing TDs in a season with 17. He also finished as the NFL leader in touchdowns.

Quarterback Jared Goff had an up-and-down night but was very sharp late in the game. He completed 23 of his 34 pass attempts for 234 yards and avoided throwing an interception for the ninth straight game. He outdueled Rodgers (17/27, 205 yards, 1 TD 1 INT) in what might be the last game in Green Bay for the future Hall of Famer.

With the win, Detroit finishes with its first winning season since 2016. Not bad for the NFL’s youngest team and a franchise that will have two first-round picks and two second-round picks in April’s draft.

