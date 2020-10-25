Lions stun Falcons with last-second comeback

The Lions absolutely stunned the Falcons on Sunday afternoon after Matthew Stafford hit T.J. Hockenson as time expired to give Detroit a 23-22 win.

MATTHEW STAFFORD CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/e29SpDhdSL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 25, 2020





Todd Gurley could have put the Falcons in position for the win, but instead of going down at the one-yard line with just over a minute left in the game, Gurley scored a touchdown to put the Falcons up four. Had Gurley stayed out of the end zone, the Falcons would have been able to milk the clock and attempt a field goal as time expired.

Instead, Stafford was able to march the Lions down the field in the final minute for the win.

Stafford threw for 340 yards and a touchdown in the win. Kenny Golladay hauled in six passes for 114 yards.

The win moves the Lions to 3-3 on the season, right in the middle of the playoff picture in the NFC.

This was Detroit’s third win in its last four games.

Next up for the Lions are Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts. That game will be in Detroit.