Lions stretch lead to 17-6 before half

The Lions came into Sunday with a two-game winning and they’re halfway to extending that run of success to three games.

Jamaal Williams ran for a pair of touchdowns, including a one-yard plunge in the final minute of the half that extended Detroit’s lead to 17-6 over the Giants. The Lions have not won three straight games since Jim Caldwell was their head coach in 2017.

Williams has eight carries for 40 yards and Jared Goff has gone 11-of-15 for 108 yards through the air. One of those completions was a four-yarder to convert a first down one play before Williams scored his second touchdown.

Replays showed right tackle Penei Sewell flinched before the snap and should have been called for a false start, but officials missed the call.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw his first interception since Week Three and the Aidan Hutchinson pick ended the league’s longest stretch without an interception. Jones is 11-of-19 for 149 yards overall and he ran for a touchdown, but Saquon Barkley has just 18 yards on 10 carries to this point in the proceedings.

Getting that to change would be a good way to kick off their second half comeback bid.

