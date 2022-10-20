Lions in a strange place with playoff elimination odds

If the NFL season ended today, the Detroit Lions would hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Lions’ 1-4 record is better than only the Panthers and Raiders, who are both 1-5.

However, the Lions aren’t necessarily viewed as lowly as the record might indicate. In fact, Detroit has more postseason vitality than the division rival Chicago Bears according to one sportsbook.

The posted odds for being the first team eliminated from postseason contention at Bookies.com list the Bears with better chances than the Lions. Chicago is 2-4. The Panthers, Commanders (who the Lions beat), Texans and Steelers also are more likely to be the first team eliminated than the Lions are entering Week 7.

Odds on being the first team eliminated from the postseason from @bookies pic.twitter.com/ExBCxm4a1j — LionsDraft (@DraftLions) October 20, 2022

The Panthers, who fired coach Matt Rhule already and are dealing with several key injuries of their own, are the smart choice to be the first team eliminated.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire