Lions stomp the Packers in Green Bay, seize 1st place in the NFC North

It’s been way too long since the Detroit Lions could say they own first place in the NFC North all by themselves. After an interesting game in Green Bay on Thursday night, it’s finally true once again.

The Lions went into Lambeau Field and beat the Packers for the second time in five weeks of action dating back to last season. Detroit prevailed 34-20 after racing out to a huge 27-3 halftime lead and then taking their foot off the gas, not to mention the Packers’ necks, in the second half to let the Packers make it a game.

The first half might have been the most dominant, mot enjoyable half of Lions football in memory. It was a complete mismatch, for once in favor of Detroit. The Packers managed just 21 net yards and three first downs, two of which came via Detroit penalties. On the flip side, the Lions racked up 284 total yards behind a punishing offensive line display and sharp, aggressive play from QB Jared Goff.

And then came the second half. Between a passive defense, listless offense and some suboptimal officiating, the Lions allowed the Packers to come back and keep things interesting. It was 27-17 before the Lions reawakened and finally put the game away with CB Jerry Jacobs’ second interception of the night.

David Montgomery rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns to lead the offense. Aidan Hutchinson paced the defense with 1.5 sacks, four QB hits and a tackle-for-loss, along with Jacobs’ two INTs and another sack and TFL from DT Alim McNeill.

The Lions are now 3-1, dropping the Packers to 2-2. The Lions capped the 2022 season in Green Bay by winning 20-16. It’s the fourth straight overall win over Green Bay by Dan Campbell and the Lions.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire