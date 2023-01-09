Lions stock watch: Jared Goff 'a perfect fit,' erases any doubt as QB of future

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 20-16 win over the Green Bay Packers and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Stock up

QB Jared Goff

Lions coach Dan Campbell all but confirmed Goff will be the team’s quarterback in 2023, saying Sunday, “He’s really a perfect fit for what we do and what we ask.” Goff was 23 of 34 passing for 224 yards, led the deciding 13-play touchdown drive in the fourth quarter and clinched the win with a late fourth down conversion when Campbell put the game in his hands. He finished the year throwing 324 straight passes without an interception and could break the NFL record (404 attempts) early next season. One of the Lions’ biggest questions entering the season, Goff is looking more and more like a building block going forward.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff warms up before the game against the Packers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

DE Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson had two sacks Sunday to give him 9.5 for the season. He finished a half-sack shy of Ndamakong Suh’s franchise rookie record and made one last bid for Defensive Rookie of the Year on Sunday. Sauce Gardner is the favorite for the award, but even if Hutchinson doesn’t win it, he validated his selection as the No. 2 pick in the draft with production that’s uncommon for a rookie. The Lions have one of the best young pass rush groups in the NFL and could get even deeper at the position with two top-20 picks this spring.

WR Jameson Williams

Williams didn’t have a catch Sunday and finished his rookie season with one reception. He had his third drop of the season Sunday and has to improve his body language and stay off social media when passes don’t go his way. But Williams showed on two plays the type of weapon the Lions think he can be going forward. Williams pulled away from the Packers secondary on a flea-flicker that would have went for a touchdown if not for a holding penalty, and he was open deep on another play when Goff threw the ball into the ground. Williams is very much a work in progress, but his speed is legit enough to win games.

RB Jamaal Williams and WR Kalif Raymond

Both Williams and Raymond hit contractual triggers Sunday that netted them handsome paydays. Williams earned a $250,000 bonus for topping 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career, and Raymond made $125,000 for reaching 600 yards receiving. Williams ran for 72 yards and scored his 16th and 17th touchdowns of the year, breaking Barry Sanders’ franchise single-season TD record (16). Raymond had four catches for 66 yards to finish with 47 catches and 616 yards on the season. Raymond just missed a $125,000 incentive for hitting 50 catches, but hopefully the Lions do him right and make good on that, too.

Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond is tackled by Packers defensive back Adrian Amos during the first half on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Stock down

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have run the NFC North for most of the past three decades, but their reign atop the division could be coming to an end. The Packers missed the playoffs this season for the first time since 2018, and they enter the offseason with lingering questions about the future of four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers had a down year playing through a thumb injury and was noncommittal about his future after the game. If he returns, the Packers could contend for the division title with roster changes. If he leaves, there’s no telling what happens to Green Bay with Jordan Love (or someone else) at quarterback.

CB Amani Oruwariye

Oruwariye entered Sunday’s game early in the second half after Mike Hughes got medical attention for what appeared to be an arm injury and got beat almost immediately for a 45-yard catch by Christian Watson that set up Green Bay’s lone touchdown. Oruwariye, who was flagged for pass interference on the play, played sparingly after losing his starting job early in the season and routinely was victimized for big gains when he was on the field. He likely played his last game as a Lion on Sunday, a steep fall coming off last year’s six-interception season.

