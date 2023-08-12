Lions stock report: Which players rose and which fell in the preseason opener

Preseason games are about player evaluation and opportunity. Sure, it’s great that the Detroit Lions beat the New York Giants on Friday night in the exhibition opener. However, the preseason contest was much more important in giving Lions players chances to raise their stock with the team.

Some players succeeded, while others squandered chances to help themselves make the final 53-man roster. Here’s who stood out for helping themselves and also which players did not in Detroit’s 21-16 win.

Branch made his presence felt from the very first defensive snap. His quick diagnostic skills and exceptional closing speed looked ready for prime time, a nice start for the second-round rookie from Alabama. He’s made plays throughout training camp and did more of the same against the Giants.

Nelson started at left tackle and it was clear from the very first pass play, where Nelson allowed a QB hit on a Nate Sudfeld INT, that the fourth-year lineman was in well over his head. As has been evident throughout training camp, Nelson has not made progress in either his technique or agility. The Giants exploited it several times in the game.

Up: James Houston

Houston has never had issues rushing the passer against slow-footed offensive tackles. And the second-year EDGE proved that once again against New York. Despite not recording an official stat in the game, Houston still made an impact. More importantly, he made that impact in run defense:

James Houston made two great plays in run defense on that series. Played the edge beautifully on the 4th down stop, set up the TFL. #OnePride — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) August 11, 2023

Houston’s ticket to consistent playing time is not being a one-trick pony. Friday night showed the second-year OLB could do more than just beat bad offensive tackles.

Down: Will Harris

Harris started at outside CB and effectively had a bullseye on his No. 25 jersey. The Giants targeted him in coverage and found too much success. It was telling that the New York QBs chose to attack Harris instead of undrafted rookie Starling Thomas, and also that Harris couldn’t really stop it. Rough night for the vet.

Cominsky started in place of Aidan Hutchinson and wound up emulating his celebrated teammate. Cominsky had clear wins on four straight pass rush reps against Giants OT Matt Peart. In just 12 defensive snaps, Cominsky logged two tackles, one TFL and one QB hit.

Down: Nate Sudfeld

His first pass was intercepted when the Lions’ backup QB–starting in place of Jared Goff–stared down WR Jameson Williams and led the safety right to the ball. Sudfeld got hit as he threw (see: Matt Nelson) but the entire process was poor.

Sudfeld did make some nice throws and handled near-constant pressure with some ability. But the mistakes were too evident. Two interceptions were bad enough, but his worst throw of the night came when he had an easy TD to rookie WR Dylan Drummond on a corner fade in the red zone. Sudfeld instead underthrew a jump ball to the inside, a life preserver for the beaten corner, who made a play. It’s throws like that which simply cannot be missed by NFL-level quarterbacks.

Up and down: Maurice Alexander

Small bumps or hits

These players were close to making the list in one direction or another:

Up: OL Germain Ifedi

Down: OL Ross Pierschbacher

Up: RB Devine Ozigbo

Down: RB Mohamed Ibrahim

Up: K John Parker Romo

Down: TE Daniel Heim

Up: S Brandon Joseph

Down: FB Jason Cabinda

