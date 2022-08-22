Lions stock report after the 2nd preseason game

The second preseason game saw the Detroit Lions notch their first exhibition victory in a long time, a 27-26 win over the host Indianapolis Colts. Saturday’s game followed two days of intense joint practice sessions at the Colts training facility, physical practices that had the feel of something more than just practicing.

Several Lions helped themselves in the exhibition game and joint practices. Others did not.

Here’s who rose up and who sank in the second preseason week Detroit Lions roster stock report.

Stock up: Austin Bryant

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Bryant was dynamic during the joint practices and it carried over into the game. No. 2 bagged two sacks (officially credited with just one) and was in the Colts backfield all afternoon. His combination of length and strength was a massive problem for the Indianapolis offensive line.

Stock down: Mark Gilbert

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Gilbert has had an up-and-down summer. The downturn was quite apparent on Saturday.

Gilbert struggled in coverage and in communication in the secondary as well. Pro Football Focus had Gilbert on the hook for five receptions on as many targets, giving up 99 total yards and two touchdowns. Just for good measure, he also missed a tackle.

Stock up: Logan Stenberg

Perhaps no Lions player needed a big game more than Logan Stenberg, and the backup offensive guard delivered the game of his NFL life. Stenberg absolutely annihilated the Colts defensive front in the run game, consistently blasting open wide running lanes with nastiness and power.

Stenberg had one rough rep in pass protection, but that’s a major uptick. For a player who had fallen far behind Tommy Kraemer in the quest to be the second IOL reserve (along with C Evan Brown, who was also great in Indy), Stenberg delivered an emphatic middle finger at anyone (read: me) who suggests he should be cut. It was awesome to see Stenberg turn in a game that reminds everyone why he was once a fourth-round pick with some promise.

Stock down: Jermar Jefferson

Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson got off to a nice start, racing for nine yards on his first carry of the game. After that, he just couldn’t find room; Jefferson finished with 25 yards on seven carries, which equates to 16 yards on his final six attempts.

Four Lions RBs had 7 carries in the game. Justin Jackson – 54 yards

Craig Reynolds – 37

Godwin Igwebuike – 32

Jermar Jefferson – 25 — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) August 20, 2022

On a day where the line dominated and his competition at RB all fared well, Jefferson’s hesitant style just didn’t work well. He also missed a tackle opportunity on a kick return, a bad sign for someone battling for a reserve role where special teams mean so much.

Stock up: Tom Kennedy

(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

The NFL doesn’t issue preseason awards, but if it did, Kennedy just might be the league’s MVP. After topping 100 yards in the first week, Kennedy hauled in two touchdown receptions in the win over the Colts. The former lacrosse standout caught all four passes thrown his way, two each from Tim Boyle and David Blough.

Stock down: James Houston

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

On a day where Bryant, John Cominsky and Eric Banks (before his injury) all were wildly successful rushing the passer against the Colts, Houston couldn’t get a sniff of the Indy QBs.

The sixth-round rookie was the only Lions DE who couldn’t get around the edge, and he had ample opportunities. Houston still lacks a backup plan when his initial move fails, and that’s something No. 59 can work on with his Lions coaches. But right now, he sure doesn’t look ready for game action relative to his Detroit competition.

Quick hits

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Stock up

OT Dan Skipper

RB Justin Jackson

QB Tim Boyle

LB Derrick Barnes

DT Demetrius Taylor

Stock down

OT Kendall Lamm

S Kerby Joseph

LB Josh Woods

LB Jarrad Davis

WR Kalil Pimpleton

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire