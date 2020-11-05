Lions still project as one of the most affordable NFL tickets

There have been no fans in the Ford Field stands other than family and close friends of Lions players and staffers in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken away a vital revenue stream from all NFL teams with heavy restrictions on fan attendance.

A recent report indicates the Lions are missing out on tens of millions in revenue. Based on projections published by the Team Marketing Report this week, the Lions are losing out on quite a bit less than most NFL teams. The reason? The Lions are one of the most affordable NFL teams to go see in person for a family of four.

Based on the best estimates for what would have been ticket and other prices in 2020, it would have cost $482.27 for a family of four to attend a Lions game at Ford Field. Per Team Marketing Report (via Bill Shea of The Athletic), this is what goes into the tabulation formula:

The FCI formula is based on the average cost of four adult non-premium tickets, single-car parking, two draft beers, four soft drinks, four hot dogs and two adult-sized adjustable hats. The hats are a proxy for the souvenirs available at an arena or stadium.

The average across the NFL is $553, with the Las Vegas Raiders topping out at over $783 in their new stadium. Only five teams have a lower cost figure than the Lions. The Cincinnati Bengals are the most affordable at $424.28 for a family of four to attend.

Related