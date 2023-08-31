The Lions are still one of the NFL’s youngest teams

The third season of the Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell regime in Detroit sees the Lions maturing into a team most everyone expects to be a playoff squad in 2023. The maturity is starting to show in the average age of the team, too.

This year’s initial 53-man Lions roster carries an average age of 25.7 years old. Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice tabulates the average age of the 53-man rosters every year and quickly tallied up the ages of the NFL rosters after Tuesday’s final cutdown. Detroit’s 25.7 average age is tied for 10th-youngest with the Bears, Dolphins and Giants.

Last year, the Lions were the second-youngest team in the tabulation. The average age was 25.2 years old in 2022.

Detroit still doesn’t have a single defensive player over 30 years old, but the Lions did get more seasoned on the offensive side of the ball.

This year, the Green Bay Packers are the youngest at 25.0 average years, while the New Orleans Saints are the oldest with an average age of 27.4. As Kempski notes, there isn’t a correlation between average age and the success of the team.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire