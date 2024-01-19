Lions still gauging whether James Houston will play this weekend

The Lions activated edge rusher James Houston from injured reserve on Thursday, but they aren't certain that he'll be in the lineup against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Houston has been out since fracturing his fibula in Week Two of the regular season and head coach Dan Campbell said on Friday that Houston has progressed well, but that the team is still working out whether the best thing for Houston and the defense is for him to play this weekend.

"We still got to gauge if we feel like he will be ready," Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "And I know this, he’s better. He’s a lot better this week than he was last week, and that’s the progression of it, right, is every week he should start to get his legs back under him, feel good about it and we got to decide if we really believe that if he goes, are we going to get the production relative to who we’re sitting, for the rest of the team?"

Houston had eight sacks for the Lions last season and his pass rushing ability will be a welcome addition if the Lions deem him ready to make his long-awaited return to action.