Lions still control the No. 1 overall pick after picking up their first win

Sunday provided the best of both worlds for Detroit Lions fans. The team notched its first victory of the 2021 season, knocking off the rival Minnesota Vikings on the last play of the game.

Even with the win, the Lions still maintain control of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, too. It’s not as easy to keep it, however.

The Lions are now 1-10-1, a half-game ahead of the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both those AFC South teams fell to 2-10 in blowout losses. The good news for the Lions: Houston and Jacksonville play in Week 15, ensuring at least one more victory for one of those squads.

At 3-9, the New York Jets are the only other team with any realistic aspiration of the top pick. New York plays Jacksonville in Week 16, another big game with implications for the Lions and their draft status.

Detroit’s second first-round pick now sits at No. 24 overall. The Los Angeles Rams were the team that thumped the Jaguars 37-7 on Sunday, ending a three-game losing streak and improving to 8-4. The Lions own the Rams first-round pick from the offseason trade involving QBs Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford.