Lions, Steelers positioned to gain third-round compensatory picks in 2022 draft

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

The Lions and Steelers can expect to get third-round compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

Although the NFL won’t officially announce compensatory picks until March of 2022, Nick Korte of OverTheCap.com has early projections that have proven to be accurate in the past, and Korte projects that there will only be two third-round compensatory picks in 2022, one going to the Lions for losing Kenny Golladay and one to the Steelers for losing Bud Dupree.

The NFL awards compensatory picks to teams that lose players in free agency, and the better picks go to the teams that lose the more expensive free agents. This year, with the salary cap decreasing, there were fewer expensive free agents, which means fewer third-round compensatory picks.

The Lions also project to get compensatory picks in the fifth and sixth rounds, while the Steelers project to get one in the sixth round.

The Ravens, who always plan their free agency signings around compensatory picks, are expected to pick up two fourth-round compensatory picks (one for losing Matt Judon and one for losing Yannick Ngakoue). The Rams also should do well in compensatory picks, with one in the fourth round and three in the sixth round.

Lions, Steelers positioned to gain third-round compensatory picks in 2022 draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Saints projected to receive three comp picks in 2022 NFL draft

    The New Orleans Saints are projected to receive three compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas after recent free agent losses.

  • The NFL’s compensatory pick formula for free agent signings changes on Monday

    Players signed after 4 p.m. Monday don't count in the compensatory draft pick formula

  • Daigle's 2021 NFC Draft Grades

    John Daigle delivers grades for every NFC team following the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • 2022 compensatory pick window closing, could spur Dolphins signings

    2022 compensatory pick window closing, could spur Dolphins signings

  • Lions TE Josh Hill is expected to retire

    Hill's retirement means T.J. Hockenson is the only TE currently on the roster who has ever been active for an NFL game

  • Free agent signings no longer count in compensatory pick formula

    When the Ravens brought in tackle Alejandro Villanueva for a visit last month, word from Baltimore reporters was that the team was not expected to make a move until after the draft. Compensatory draft picks were central to that approach. The Ravens and other teams have prized the picks doled out to teams who see [more]

  • Raiders agree to terms with Casey Hayward

    The Raiders are signing free agent cornerback Casey Hayward to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, NFL reporter Josina Anderson reports. It reunites Hayward with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive backs coach Ron Milus. The Chargers cut Hayward on March 13. Hayward, 31, was scheduled to make a $9.75 million base salary [more]

  • NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots WR Damiere Byrd signing with Bears

    Former New England Patriots wide receiver Damiere Byrd is signing with the Chicago Bears, according to a report.

  • PFF: Bears got draft steals in Justin Fields, Teven Jenkins

    The praise for Ryan Pace's NFL Draft weekend continues to come through.

  • 'Everybody's tired' as condensed NHL schedule takes its toll

    It was the second night of a back-to-back and the Tampa Bay Lightning's 10th game in 18 days and the defending Stanley Cup champions just didn't have it. “Everybody’s tired,” coach Jon Cooper said after that loss to Carolina. Fatigue has set in around the NHL with teams playing 50 games in just over 100 days as part of a condensed schedule that's proving even more demanding than players expected.

  • Detroit Tigers projected to take Vanderbilt SP Kumar Rocker with 3rd pick in 2021 MLB draft

    The Detroit Tigers have the third pick in the MLB draft this season. Could Kumar Rocker bet headed to Motown?

  • Spectacular crash mars the start of the IndyCar Series race in Texas

    Several cars are taken out after Pietro Fittipaldi gets into Sebastien Bourdais as the field crosses the start/finish line.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo reacts to rumors about potential return to Patriots

    Rumors linking Jimmy Garoppolo to a potential return to the Patriots heated up in the weeks before the 2021 NFL Draft, but it doesn't look like the 49ers are going to move the veteran quarterback anytime soon.

  • Ja’Wuan James injury underscores importance of working out at team facility

    The Broncos privately were pleased that tackle Ja'Wuan James opted out in 2020, because it meant that they avoided his $9.85 million guaranteed salary. Although no team is pleased when a player is injured, the Broncos privately are pleased that James’ season-ending injury happened away from the team facility, because it allows them to again [more]

  • Buffalo Bills’ winners, losers following 2021 Draft

    Winners and losers for the Buffalo Bills following the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Francisco Lindor talks about the Mets firing of Chili Davis: ‘Breaks my heart, I was sad, it hurt me a little bit’

    New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor says it broke his heart when he found out that hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater were fired. He went on to say he is looking forward to working with the new coaches and building a relationship with them.

  • Report: Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill retiring after signing with Lions

    Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill followed his position coach Dan Campbell to the Lions, but chose to retire before the 2021 season.

  • Andy Ruiz Jr., Eddy Reynoso a winning combination as ex-champ outpoints Chris Arreola

    Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he stopped Joshua in a massive upset to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.

  • Emma Hayes 'overwhelmed with emotion' leading Chelsea to first Women's Champions League final

    The coach, who took an impressive celebratory leap before being overcome with tears, is the first woman in 12 years to reach the final.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze