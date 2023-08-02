Lions "starting to see the fruits" of Josh Paschal's development

The Lions took defensive linemen in the first two rounds of last year's draft and they had very different rookie seasons.

First-rounder Aidan Hutchinson jumped right into a prominent role on the edge and wound up second in defensive rookie of the year voting after posting 9.5 sacks. Second-rounder Josh Paschal missed the first five games with a sports hernia that compromised his preseason work and two more with a knee injury before recording his only two sacks of the year in Week 17.

Paschal has been healthy this offseason and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said that the team is seeing growth as he heads into his second NFL season.

"That’s one player that I’m very excited for," Glenn said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. "He really didn’t get a chance to go through an offseason program last year, and he’s been able to do that, so I think we’re starting to see the fruits of that show up. He’s a powerful, physical man and again, that’s why we drafted him in the second round. We expected those things from him, and he’s going to be a good player. He’s going to be a really good player, and I’m excited to see what he’s going to give us in the season."

In addition to Hutchinson, the Lions got positive contributions from safety Kerby Joseph, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and edge rusher James Houston as rookies. If Paschal can make a bigger impact this year, the 2022 class will be a big part of the foundation of the defense in Detroit.