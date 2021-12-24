Lions starting QB Jared Goff ‘highly unlikely’ to play vs. Falcons in Week 16

Lions head coach Dan Campbell squashed some hope from Detroit fans with one simple utterance in his pre-practice press conference on Christmas Eve.

Campbell was asked the one question everyone in Lions land wants to know: will starting quarterback Jared Goff be available to play in the team’s Week 16 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons?

Goff is currently on the Lions’ reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive early in the week. He requested the testing after noting symptoms on his own. Unfortunately, it appears Goff will not be activated in time for the trip to Atlanta.

Campbell noted it is “highly unlikely” that Goff will play and that the reigning FedEx Air Player of the Week did not clear the COVID-19 protocols on Friday. The coach didn’t close the door completely, but the tone made it apparent that the Lions are prepared to roll with Tim Boyle as the starting quarterback. Boyle has one other start in place of Goff this season, a dismal 77-yard effort in the Week 11 loss to the Browns. David Blough will be the backup.

