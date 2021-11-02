Lions stand pat, make no moves at NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline came and went without any activity from the Detroit Lions. Detroit GM Brad Holmes and the Lions did not make any trades, not sending any players away or acquiring ones from other teams.

Detroit’s inactivity was expected. While head coach Dan Campbell did indicate on Monday that the Lions would listen to any potential deals, the team did not have much to offer in terms of players to sell off. Veterans like Trey Flowers and Nick Williams carry contracts that made them difficult to offer in a deal that would bring anything of consequences return.

The Lions have stockpiled salary cap room to roll over for 2022 and the free agency class. At 0-8 there isn’t much motivation to delete those reserves and give up draft picks as well.

Detroit did activate Taylor Decker and Kevin Strong from IR and waived rookie OL Tommy Kraemer at the deadline.