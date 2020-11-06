Lions staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Detroit Lions had a staff member test positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The positive test places the team in the NFL’s Intensive Protocol, which ramps up the precautionary actions for the team and the training facility in Allen Park.

While unidentified who tested positive, the Lions did note that the infected person has not been at the team facility in the last 48 hours and is in self-isolation. Staff member is a different designation from player, who would be placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The official statement from the Lions, via Twitter:

What exactly does it mean to be in the NFL’s Intensive Protocol? This is a description from the NFL’s PR department, also via Twitter: