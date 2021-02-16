Lions kicker Matt Prater set a new record for career field goals of 50 or more yards in the final game of the 2020 regular season, but it remains to be seen if that will be his final milestone in the team’s uniform.

Prater is set for unrestricted free agency this offseason and there’s a new regime making personnel decisions in Detroit. One of the voices that will be heard in the discussion of which path to take is special teams coordinator Dave Fipp.

Fipp spoke to reporters recently and sounded like he’d be open to bringing Prater and long snapper Don Muhlbach, who is also out of contract, back for his first year in his new gig. He acknowledged that’s not his call alone, however.

“I think they’re really special people,” Fipp said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, I know their contract situations … and that’s really not my position [to talk about], so I’m not going to give you any answers today. But I do think really highly of those guys and we’ll see what happens.”

Prater joined the Lions in 2014 and he’s 141-of-170 on field goals and 259-of-261 on extra points over that span. Muhlbach has been in Detroit since 2004, which makes him no stranger to changes in coaches and personnel departments as the Lions work through another one.

Lions ST coach: Matt Prater “really special,” but not sure he’ll be back originally appeared on Pro Football Talk