Lions have spoken to Quinton Dunbar about coming back

The Lions cut Quinton Dunbar in August, but the veteran could find his way back to Detroit.

Jeff Okudah tore his Achilles in the Lions’ 41-33 loss to the 49ers in Week One and will miss the rest of the season. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team had spoken to Dunbar about a possible return before Okudah’s injury and that they’ve talked to him again since Sunday’s game.

Dunbar signed with the Lions as a free agent in April. He played for the Seahawks in 2020 and spent his first four NFL seasons with Washington.

Garafolo adds that Dunbar has other options that he’s considering, so the Lions may have to look at other options to bolster their secondary.

