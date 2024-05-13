The Lions have sold out all season tickets for 2024

The buzz for the Detroit Lions continues to hum louder and louder. For the second season in a row, the Lions have sold out all season ticket memberships.

Some limited individual single-game tickets will be for sale once the team’s schedule is released later this week, but fans looking for season tickets are too late. That’s an expected development coming off the team’s first-ever NFC North division tittle and a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

“Our Lions Loyal Members are the heartbeat of our fanbase and the true foundation of our incredible home field advantage,” said Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner in a statement released by the team. “We are proud to have reached a sellout of memberships and want to encourage interested fans to join the waitlist for the best opportunity to attend our games at Ford Field in 2025 and beyond.”

