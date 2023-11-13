Lions social media team trolls the critics of their 2023 draft strategy

Dan Campbell’s players weren’t the only members of the Detroit Lions to notch a win on Sunday. The Lions’ social media team added a “W” of its own with a fantastic postgame post.

The Lions won in Los Angeles with key contributions from rookies Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Brian Branch and Jack Campbell. That quartet wasn’t so popular when they were all selected in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft. Arguments about poor positional value and “coulda, shoulda” drafted others rained down on Detroit GM Brad Holmes and the team from analysts near and far.

It’s become a sore point for the Lions, who prioritize getting good players who fit the team a lo more than chasing bigger names at sexier positions. The social media team fired back after the game with this epic post:

On behalf of "Questionable Draft Picks" (MI). pic.twitter.com/nDmnYb7g79 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 13, 2023

Those rookies, notably Gibbs and LaPorta, are a big part of why the Lions are now 7-2 and have an even brighter future.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire