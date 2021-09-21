Lions snap count notes and observations from Week 2

In Week 1, the Detroit Lions ran an incredible 92 offensive plays and limited the 49ers to just 55. That ratio changed quite a bit in Week 2 in Green Bay in Detroit’s 35-17 loss to the Packers.

The Lions fell to running only 57 offensive reps on Monday night, with the Packers topping them at 65. There were 10 iron men who played every rep, with six on offense and four on defense.

The entire starting offensive line and QB Jared Goff never left the field. On defense, safeties Will Harris and Tracy Walker were joined by LB Alex Anzalone and CB Amani Oruwariye in playing all 65 snaps.

Some observations from the snap counts:

–No. 2 TE Daniel Fells played just 19 snaps (33 percent) and did not get a single target in the passing game.

–WR Tom Kennedy played four reps on offense, his first game action since Week 4 of 2019.

–At RB, D’Andre Swift outrepped Jamaal Williams by a 36-22 count. Swift received 13 total touches, Williams 10.

–Quintez Cephus took over the No. 1 WR role with Tyrell Williams out. Cephus topped the wideouts with 51 snaps, followed by Kalif Raymond (36), Amon-Ra St. Brown (34) and Trinity Benson (24).

–DE Michael Brockers was on the field for 54 defensive reps (83 percent) and picked up his first sack in a Lions uniform.

–Rookie CB Ifeatu Melifonwu played 30 of a possible 31 snaps before leaving with an injury.

–Reserve safeties Dean Marlowe and C.J. Moore did not appear on defense. They only played on special teams.

–DE Levi Onwuzurike made his NFL debut with 10 defensive snaps. He registered two tackles.

–Rookie LB Derrick Barnes played 10 special teams reps but didn’t play on defense.

–Julian Okwara made his 2021 debut with four reps at defensive end and seven on special teams.

–Backup QB David Blough was the only active Lions player who did not see action, not even on special teams.