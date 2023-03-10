The Lions slots in the 2023 NFL draft are now finalized

With the recent revelation of the compensatory picks awarded to teams for the 2023 NFL draft, we now know the exact slots in which the Detroit Lions will make their picks in April’s draft.

The Lions, as expected, did not receive any compensatory picks. Thanks to trades, Detroit holds two picks in three different rounds, but the Lions also don’t have any picks in the fourth or sixth rounds.

The slot list here is a little complicated, thanks to a couple of teams losing picks due to cheating. The Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick for tampering with Tom Brady. Just before the comp picks were announced, the Houston Texans lost a fifth-round pick due to illegally compensating Deshaun Watson during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Here are the slots the Lions will make their selections in the 2023 NFL draft, barring any trades:

First round

No. 6 overall

No. 18

Second round

No. 48

No. 55

Third round

No. 81

Fifth round

No. 152

Sixth round

No. 183

No. 194

Related

Lions post-Combine mock draft: 3 rounds of building up Detroit

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire