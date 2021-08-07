Lions slayers: South Africa won few hearts but claimed the series - that suits them just fine

Lion slayers: South Africa won few hearts but claimed the series - that suits them just fine - Reuters

Morne Steyn rolled back the stone from the seeming dead to resurrect Springbok hopes and do as he did in 2009 by landing a last-minute penalty goal to send his own team into raptures and consign the Lions to a summer of despair as they ponder what might have been. It had been five years since the 37 year old’s last test match but if anyone represents that undying, unflinching, unwavering sense of their own destiny it is the man recalled from the wilderness to do precisely what he did do. It was ecstasy for one lot, misery for the other. That is the role of the dead-eyed gunslinger and Steyn played the role to perfection, walking into town, busting open those saloon doors and performing the hit-job with steely nonchalance.

The Springboks are the Millwall of world rugby – no-one likes them but they just don’t give a damn. They turn up, they do their thing, they get the win and on and on they go, down the generations, hitting hard, playing the percentages, uncaring of the clamour for them to be something different.

They were given a real testing by the Lions, as nerves were rattled and certainties challenged. But they prevailed. The scoreboard is the only arbiter that matters to them. There are no marks for artistic impressions, only trophies and engravings in the history books. They did not play much rugby but they will sleep easy nonetheless.

South Africa are South Africa in the same way that a Fijian Sevens team is recognisable by its touch and propensity for self-expression. The ‘Boks are hard people, rugby zealots, steeped in the game. They stand top of the podium, world champions and Lion slayers. This is a race that has long known the value of circling the wagons in the face of adversity.

It was a better game, an antidote to the anti-rugby of the second test, that turgid, spiritless bore-fest in which the busiest man was the Television Match Official. If Marius Jonker had been able to invoice for overtime he could have retired to the Seychelles. There were a few irritating faffing-about episodes when referee, Mathieu Raynal, seemed to need to speak a treatise on the decision. Rugby is in danger of eating itself whole if this staccato pattern persists.

The South Africa pack form a driving maul during the third rugby union test between South Africa's Springboks - AP

The Boks do exist in a strait-jacket of pre-programmed thought. Once again it was frustrating to see Kolbe so neglected, the Stradivarius at their disposal forsaken for endless heavy metal rhythms. But the orchestra will not be denied. It may have taken good fortune for the Toulouse super-star to get into the game but the mood-music his involvement generated for Springbok fans was worth the wait. Kolbe still had a fair bit to do after being teed up by some wonderful approach work by Willie le Roux but a twitch and a step left two Lions defenders on their backsides and the ‘Boks in front in the 56th minute.

It’s as if South Africa need permission from their coaches before they break free. It was the 45th minute before they managed to get into double figures in their phase play and even then it ended with Handre Pollard kicking and getting charged-down. It served him right.

Siya Kolisi has been hailed as an individual of real note in global sport, for his rise to stardom through true hardship and for the integrity of his demeanour, a rallying figure in a strife-ridden country. A statesman Kolisi may be but let us not gloss over the fact that he is first and foremost a back-row forward of high quality: fierce, relentless and astute as his try-saving turnover under his own posts just before half-time illustrated.

South Africa's blindside flanker and captain Siya Kolisi celebrates after victory in the third rugby union - AFP

The Springboks were well aware at half-time that they were fortunate to be only four points adrift of the Lions. They didn’t need their pesky water-carrier, Rassie Erasmus, to tell them that they lacked their usual urgency as well as accuracy. Their set-piece had creaked and wobbled. Finn Russell’s running game spooked them and had them back-pedalling.

There was more zip in their play in the second half although they were unable to take advantage when Pollard missed a relative sitter in front of the posts and compounded his error with another blooper from further out ten minutes later. Six points went a-begging. It took the arrival of Steyn to right the wrongs. It was a fairy-tale ending for South Africa, a nightmare for years to come for the Lions.