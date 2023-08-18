Lions will sit the starters and some key rookies vs. Jaguars

Don’t expect to see Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson or really any prominent Detroit Lions when the team hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday afternoon’s exhibition game at Ford Field. The Lions are preparing to not play any of the core talents in the game, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

The starters got considerable work in the two joint practice sessions this week, though the second day was not in full pads. That’s enough work for Campbell to be satisfied with the progress of the starting units, as well as some key rookies who cannot afford to be lost to any potential injury.

“Another reason we do these (joint practices) is that I feel like you’ve got two great days of work, banked a lot of reps, and so I don’t see us playing these starters this week. I don’t see it,” Campbell said via 97.1 The Ticket.

Campbell continued,

“We’re going to sit that core group again and let some of these young guys go. There may be a few select rookies we don’t play. We’ll see where we’re at there as well. But I think that’s the benefit of having (joint practices).”

Nearly all the starters also sat the preseason opener, a 21-16 win over the New York Giants last Friday. Nate Sudfeld started at quarterback in that one, but the team has since added Teddy Bridgewater to the mix. Campbell did not indicate who would get the start at QB.

