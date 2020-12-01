Lions sit 9th in updated 2021 NFL Draft order

The Detroit Lions end Week 12 with the ninth-worst record in the NFL at 4-7. That corresponds to Detroit holding the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft as of now.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a chance to move above the Lions in the standings but lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. The Eagles are now 3-7-1 and hold the No. 6 spot.

Detroit is one of five teams sitting at a 4-7 record, joined by Houston, Atlanta, Washington and Denver. Houston’s pick transfers to Miami thanks to the Laremy Tunsil trade. The Carolina Panthers are 4-8.

Washington has the worst strength of schedule of the five teams with 4-7 records, so they earn the No. 8 pick. The Lions are next in that group, followed by the Falcons, Texans and Broncos. Head-to-head outcomes don’t matter when there are more than two teams involved in a tie.

Here’s the top 16, which represents all the teams with five or fewer wins after Week 12, courtesy of Tankathon:

The Ravens and Steelers still haven’t played, but their outcome doesn’t impact the Lions draft order.