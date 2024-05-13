Lions signing Jared Goff to four-year, $212 million contract extension
The Detroit Lions are all in on quarterback Jared Goff.
The NFC North champions have agreed with Goff on a four-year contract extension worth $212 million it was reported on Monday.
The contract puts Goff behind Joe Burrow when it comes to annual salaries for QBs.
Highest paid QBs in the NFL on a per-year basis:
🏈Joe Burrow: $55M
🏈Jared Goff: $53M
🏈Justin Herbert: $52.5M
🏈Lamar Jackson: $52M
🏈Jalen Hurts: $51M https://t.co/dyicylwWu7
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2024
Of the $212 million, $170 million is guaranteed.
Goff was a first overall pick by the Rams. He was traded to Detroit in the deal that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles.