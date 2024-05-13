Lions signing Jared Goff to four-year, $212 million contract extension

The Detroit Lions are all in on quarterback Jared Goff.

The NFC North champions have agreed with Goff on a four-year contract extension worth $212 million it was reported on Monday.

The contract puts Goff behind Joe Burrow when it comes to annual salaries for QBs.

Of the $212 million, $170 million is guaranteed.

Goff was a first overall pick by the Rams. He was traded to Detroit in the deal that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles.

