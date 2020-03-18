Lions signing Danny Shelton

Darin Gantt
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Lions have added another ex-Pat.

Detroit will sign Patriots defensive lineman Danny Shelton to a two-year, $8 million contract, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The Lions collect former New England guys as a hobby, having already acquired linebacker Jamie Collins this offseason.

The 26-year-old Shelton was a former Browns first round pick, who started 14 games for them last year.

