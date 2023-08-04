The Lions are signing CB Tae Hayes, waive injured CB Jarren Williams

There is a new cornerback heading into the Lions den. The team is signing veteran free agent Tae Hayes.

The info was first reported by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press and has been confirmed independently. Hayes is expected at practice on Saturday morning.

Hayes, 25, is entering his fifth NFL season out of Appalachian State. He’s bounced around several teams, including active stints with the Panthers and Patriots in 2022. He most recently tried out for the Buffalo Bills after being waived by the Patriots following the 2023 NFL draft. Hayes also played for the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL in 2022.

At 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds, Hayes is a bit of an odd size for an outside cornerback. He’s played outside almost exclusively, as well as working on punt and kick return units across his multiple NFL stops.

Hayes will fill the roster spot created when cornerback Jarren Williams was waived with injury status on Friday. Williams was carted off from Thursday’s practice session with a leg injury.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire