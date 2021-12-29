Lions signed TE Jared Pinkney off Rams’ practice squad

Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions like collecting talent from the Los Angeles Rams. After already adding several players who once suited up for the Rams – Jared Goff, Josh Reynolds, Michael Brockers, KhaDarel Hodge – the Lions have added another.

They signed tight end Jared Pinkney off the Rams’ practice squad, adding him to their 53-man roster. He was on the Lions’ practice squad in September, so this is his second stint. T.J. Hockenson is on injured reserve, so Detroit could use some tight end depth. The Rams have needed to dig deep at tight end in recent weeks, too, after missing Tyler Higbee for two games due to COVID-19 and losing Johnny Mundt to a torn ACL earlier this season.

Pinkney went undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2020 and landed with the Falcons initially before bouncing around between practice squads.