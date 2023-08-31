Lions signed DE Raymond Johnson III to the practice squad

The Detroit Lions have made another addition to their practice squad with the signing of edge Raymond Johnson III.

The news was first reported by Jay Morrison.

The Lions are signing DE Raymond Johnson III to their practice squad. Johnson led the Bengals in QB hits and pressures in the preseason and was tied for second in sacks and total tackles.

Johnson spent the offseason with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he performed exceptionally well. Despite this, the Bengals released him, and it came as a surprise to many. During the preseason, he was the third-highest-ranked edge defender, according to PFF. Johnson was a UDFA who initially signed with the New York Giants, but he was eventually released and then signed with the Bengals last year.

The Bengals have a crowded edge group, which includes Joseph Ossai, Myles Murphy, Sam Hubbard, and Trey Hendrickson. Johnson faced tough competition, and it would have been challenging for him to make the roster. The Bengals had to make the difficult decision to let Johnson go. Their plan was to move him to the practice squad, but given his impressive preseason, it was going to be challenging.

The Lions decided to keep seven edge rushers on their initial 53-man roster, so it will be interesting to see if Johnson can earn a spot. Since the Lions did not have any edges on the practice squad, Johnson’s addition to the team will bolster their defense. With this signing, the Lions have four vacant spots left to fill for their practice squad.

Raymond Johnson III might just make this roster‼️ He’s really made a name for himself and came up big in clutch moments last night‼️#Bengals #WhoDey #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/w0em7ncuSp — GameOn513 (@gameonjmoney) August 27, 2023

