Lions re-sign Zonovan Knight

The Lions took care of a little business on Thursday.

The team announced that they have re-signed running back Zonovan Knight. Knight was set to be an exclusive rights free agent, so he either signed a tender from the team or agreed to a different one-year deal.

Knight signed with the Jets after going undrafted in 2022 and ran 85 times for 300 yards and a touchdown in seven games. He also caught 13 passes for 100 yards, but did not make the team out of camp last year. He signed with the Lions and ran three times for 13 yards and caught one pass for eight yards in two appearances. Knight went on injured reserve in October.

The Lions also have David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs under contract in the backfield. Craig Reynolds is also set for exclusive rights free agency.