Lions sign Zane Gonzalez, waive Matthew Wright

The Lions gave the kicking carousel a spin on Tuesday.

Zane Gonzalez is in and Matthew Wright is out as the Lions look for someone to fill the job that Matt Prater filled for the last seven seasons. Prater signed with the Cardinals as a free agent this offseason.

Gonzalez opened last season as the Cardinals’ kicker, but ended the year on injured reserve. He was 16-of-22 on field goals and 38-of-39 on extra points last season. He first played for Arizona in 2018 and was 54-of-66 on field goals and 77-of-80 on extra points over 33 games for the NFC West club.

Wright had been competing with Randy Bullock, but Gonzalez will now take that role with the preseason about to get underway.

