Lions sign WR Tyrell Williams to one-year deal

The Lions have signed wide receiver Tyrell Williams to a one-year deal on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal is worth up to $6.2 million.

After missing the 2020 season with the Raiders due to a shoulder injury, the 29-year-old was an expected cap casualty made by Las Vegas last week. Because Williams was already released, he was able to sign with the Lions prior to free agency opening in the NFL on March 17.

Williams joins the Lions and reunites with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who was the head coach of the Las Angeles Chargers from 2017 until last season. Williams started his career with the Bolts as an undrafted rookie in 2015.

Williams, a 6-foot-4 target who ran a 4.42 40-yard dash time, signed a four-year deal, $44M deal with the Raiders in 2019. Cutting him saved Las Vegas approximately $11.5 million in cap space.

During his first season as a full-time starter in 2016, Williams had a 1,000-yard season (1,059) but has not reach that plateau since. In his lone year on the field with the Raiders, Williams had 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns.

Williams enters a Lions roster that currently has numerous wide receivers who are pending free agents, including Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and Mohamed Sanu.

