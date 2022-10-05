Lions sign WR Tom Kennedy to active roster in busy day of roster moves

It was a busy Wednesday in Allen Park for Detroit Lions roster management. In a series of moves, the Lions added a wideout to the active roster, a kicker to the practice squad and designated two injured players to return from their reserve status.

Perennial training camp hero Tom Kennedy moved from the practice squad to the active roster. The wideout played in Week 4 against Seattle as a game-day revelation from the practice squad. Kennedy takes the spot opened up when the Lions waived kicker Dominik Eberle on Tuesday.

Wednesday also marked the return to practice for two players who have been on the reserve/PUP list all season. Cornerback Jerry Jacobs and rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal have been cleared to practice and start the three-week clock for their eventual activation. The Lions now have three weeks to move Jacobs and Paschal to the active roster or place them on IR for the rest of the season.

Jacobs is returning from a torn ACL suffered last December, while Paschal had core muscle surgery earlier this summer shortly after training camp began in July.

Detroit also made official the previously reported signing of kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire