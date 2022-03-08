Lions re-sign WR Josh Reynolds prior to free agency

One of the most prominent Lions poised to hit free agency has elected to eschew the open market and come back to Detroit. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds has signed with the team and will be back in Detroit.

The Lions signed Reynolds to a two-year contract, per his agent. Exact financial details are not yet available, but Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network notes the deal is expected to be worth $12 million.

Reynolds was a pending free agent expected to command some league-wide interest. He played well after joining the Lions during the season, catching 19 passes for 306 yards in seven games.