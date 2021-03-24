Lions sign WR Damion Ratley

It was a busy Wednesday at Detroit Lions headquarters in Allen Park. The team signed former Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone to a one-year contract, but they weren’t done adding talent. Detroit also added free agent wide receiver Damion Ratley.

Ratley was most recently with the Houston Texans, though he never played for the team. He spent the first part of the 2020 season with the New York Giants after two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. The 6-2, 200-pound Ratley has 29 career catches in 31 games.

He is the latest addition to an overhauled receiving corps that is clearly more focused on speed. Ratley clocked a 4.40 40-yard dash time at his pro day at Texas A&M in 2018. That happens to be head coach Dan Campbell’s alma mater, too.

