Lions sign wide receiver after rookie minicamp tryout

One of the features of rookie minicamp is the presence of unsigned players who are formally trying out for the Detroit Lions. Whether there by some interest from the team, previous connections with a member of the coaching staff, or even a favor to an agent, it’s an opening in the NFL door.

For Kaden Davis, he was fortunate enough to walk through that door. The former USFL wide receiver signed with the Lions after his rookie minicamp tryout. Numerous reports indicate the Lions are signing Davis to a contract.

Davis, 25, a 5-foot-11, 188-pound receiver from Northwest Missouri State, has bounced around since going undrafted in 2022. He spent his rookie season on the Denver Broncos practice squad, and also had a camp stint with the Arizona Cardinals.

He’s actually played with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL in 2023, before the new UFL merger. He was the Panthers’ primary return man, and he did get several reps on the kick return unit in Friday’s open practice.

