Lions sign veteran Randy Bullock to be the new kicker

A day after losing longtime kicker Matt Prater to the Arizona Cardinals, the Detroit Lions found his replacement. The Lions are signing veteran Randy Bullock to a free agent contract, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

Terms of the deal with Bullock are not yet known. The Texas A&M product played the last five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after bouncing around earlier in his career. The deal is expected to be finalized quickly.

Bullock, 31, joins his sixth NFL team in 10 seasons. He made 21 of his 26 field goal attempts for the Bengals last season, including 3-of-5 from beyond 50 yards. He has consistently been one of the NFL’s leaders in touchback percentage on kickoffs throughout his time in the league.