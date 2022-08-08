Lions sign veteran OT Kendall Lamm

The Detroit Lions have added more competition to the backup offensive tackle battle. The team has signed veteran Kendall Lamm after a workout on Monday.

Lamm, 30, played the 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans. He has 86 games of experience across three teams in seven NFL seasons, including one season (2018) as the primary starting right tackle for the Houston Texans.

Lamm joins Matt Nelson, Dan Skipper, Darrin Paulo and UDFA rookie Obinna Eze in the battle for the swing tackle spot behind starters Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. The offensive line depth at tackle has been an ongoing issue, as noted recently in the recap of the first 10 days of camp.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire