Lions sign veteran offensive lineman Oday Aboushi for depth
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Oday Aboushi to add depth.
The Lions announced the move Tuesday.
Aboushi started two games and was a backup in five other games last season in Detroit. He has started in 34 of 49 games in his career, which began as a fifth-round pick with the New York Jets in 2013.
The former Virginia standout has also played for the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.
