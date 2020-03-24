Lions sign veteran offensive lineman Oday Aboushi for depth

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Oday Aboushi to add depth.

The Lions announced the move Tuesday.

Aboushi started two games and was a backup in five other games last season in Detroit. He has started in 34 of 49 games in his career, which began as a fifth-round pick with the New York Jets in 2013.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The former Virginia standout has also played for the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL