Lions sign two new TEs in a slew of roster moves

It was a busy Wednesday morning in Allen Park for Detroit Lions training camp. The Lions announced several roster moves to begin the day before the morning’s practice session.

The team signed not one, but two new tight ends. Free agents Darrell Daniels and Daniel Helm have joined the team. Both are veterans with multiple years of NFL experience. Daniels was the primary blocking tight end for the Arizona Cardinals in 2020-2021 amongst his experience, while Helm has spent time playing with the Raiders and 49ers, primarily on special teams. Helm also stood out in the USFL.

The newcomers will try to fill the void of the Lions losing TE Shane Zylstra, who was waived/injured after suffering a nasty leg injury in Monday’s practice. The team also waived tight end Derrick Deese Jr.

In addition to the action at tight end, the Lions also moved cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Moseley has missed all of the training camp on the PUP list with a knee injury that is related to his ACL surgery last fall. Moseley’s move to the active PUP list means the Lions can keep him idled through the first six weeks of the season. Had he remained on the reserve/PUP list, he would have missed the entire 2023 season.

#Lions announce roster moves: Signed TEs Darrell Daniels and Daniel Helm Placed CB Emmanuel Moseley on Active/PUP Waived TE Derrick Deese Jr. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire