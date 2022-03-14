Lions re-sign Tracy Walker

Lions secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant said recently that he sees a lot of room for improvement in safety Tracy Walker‘s game and Walker will have a chance to make that improvement in Detroit.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Walker has agreed to a new deal with the team. Walker has agreed to a three-year contract that is worth $25 million with $17 million in guaranteed money.

Walker joined the Lions as a 2018 third-round pick and has started 34 games in Detroit, including 15 games during the 2021 season. He had 108 tackles, a sack, and an interception in those appearances.

The Lions have also re-signed safeties C.J. Moore and Jalen Elliott in the last few days. Dean Marlowe remains on track for free agency.

