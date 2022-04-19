The Lions got two more exclusive rights free agents back in the fold on Monday.

Wide receiver Tom Kennedy and tight end Brock Wright both signed their tenders as the team began its offseason program. The Lions tendered 13 exclusive rights free agents altogether this offseason.

Kennedy played football and lacrosse at Bryant and briefly played pro lacrosse before turning back to the gridiron. He had six catches for 54 yards in 12 appearances with the team last season and also completed the only pass he tried for a 75-yard touchdown.

Wright had 12 catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns while starting five of the 10 games he played last season.

Lions re-sign Tom Kennedy, Brock Wright originally appeared on Pro Football Talk