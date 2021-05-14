Lions sign third-round pick Alim McNeill to 4-year contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Detroit Lions have made their first official signing of a member of the team’s 2021 draft class. Third-round defensive tackle Alim McNeill signed his rookie contract on Thursday.

The four-year deal includes a signing bonus of $1,090,312 on top of a 2021 base salary of $660,000. All rookie contracts are effectively predetermined by the league’s collective bargaining agreement, though the third round picks do have a little bit of wiggle room. McNeill maxed out his potential earnings on his rookie contract.

McNeill, who turned 21 this week, will be in attendance for the Lions’ rookie minicamp this weekend. The running back-turned-nose tackle played collegiately at North Carolina State.

Recommended Stories

  • Bills seventh-round pick Jack Anderson signs rookie deal

    Seventh-round guard Jack Anderson announced via his instagram account that he was signed his four-year rookie contract with the Buffalo Bills. Anderson is the second member of the Bills draft class to sign his rookie contract following second-round pass rusher Carlos Basham. Anderson was the 236th overall pick and the final selection of the Bills [more]

  • Toyota Can Be a Tech Giant Too

    Toyotas have a reputation for being reliable but unexciting, and the Japanese automotive giant that makes them can come across the same way. Yet it is likely more forward-thinking than it gets credit for.

  • DeVonta Smith can sense ‘big rivalry’ between Giants-Eagles

    DeVonta Smith is getting an early crash course on the "big rivalry" between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

  • Lions called the Falcons on the clock to try and trade up for No. 4 overall pick

    The Falcons had no interest in trading out with anyone and selected Kyle Pitts

  • Browns sign Tony Fields, Richard LeCounte, Demetric Felton

    The Browns have signed linebacker Tony Fields II, safety Richard LeCounte III and running back Demetric Felton, the team announced. The three selections are the first three of the club’s eight 2021 draft picks to sign. Cleveland drafted Fields, a West Virginia linebacker, in the fifth round. He appeared in nine games for West Virginia [more]

  • 5 QBs, 5 lingering questions for the offseason

    Liz Loza is joined by Yahoo's senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to get the insider's take on some of the league's most pressing QB issues: Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and more.

  • Browns sign 3 draft picks on eve of rookie minicamp

    The Cleveland Browns signed three of their eight 2021 draft picks a day before the team was to open rookie minicamp. West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II, Georgia safety Richard LeCounte and UCLA running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton signed their deals on Thursday. The Browns selected Fields, who led the Big 12 in tackles per game last season after transferring from Arizona to West Virginia, in the fifth round.

  • NBA betting: Nets most popular title bet, but LeBron and the Lakers loom large

    The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.

  • UFC 262 co-headliners Tony Ferguson, Beneil Dariush beef over Justin Gaethje training sessions

    Things got testy between UFC 262 co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush at Thursday's press conference.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nets rally from 21 down to snap losing streak

    Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets.

  • Canelo-Saunders fight at AT&T Stadium sets boxing attendance record with more than 73,000 fans

    Tens of thousands of fans packed into AT&T Stadium on Saturday night and set a new U.S. boxing record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • George scores 20, Clippers roll past slumping Hornets 113-90

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Paul George had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Reggie Jackson added 19 points off the bench on five 3-pointers and the Los Angeles Clippers handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fourth loss in the last five games, 113-90 on Thursday night. Kawhi Leonard had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers, who are jockeying for playoff position in the Western Conference. The Clippers (47-23) remain in third place, one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets with two games remaining.

  • Tennis-Serena suffers shock loss in 1,000th match

    Serena Williams, playing the 1,000th Tour-level match of her glittering career, suffered a shock 7-6(6) 7-5 defeat by Argentina's Nadia Podoroska in the the Italian Open second round on Wednesday. Playing her first competitive match in nearly three months, the 23-times Grand Slam champion twice came back from a break down but struggled on her first serve as Podoroska took the opening set in the tiebreak. Podoroska, who reached the French Open semi-finals last year, produced a string of heavy topspin forehands to take control of the match with an early break in the second set.

  • Report: LeBron James targeting Tuesday return to Lakers lineup after sore ankle

    James is attempting to return for the Lakers' final four games of the regular season.

  • Malachi Flynn with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Malachi Flynn (Toronto Raptors) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/11/2021

  • Olympics-Gatlin wins at Tokyo Olympic Stadium test event

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Hundreds of athletes, including U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin, participated in a test event at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, as organisers fine-tuned operations and COVID-19 countermeasures with under three months to go before the Tokyo Games. No spectators were present in the stadium, where the Games' opening and closing ceremonies will be held, as Tokyo remains under a state of emergency to tame a rise in coronavirus infections. Despite the state of emergency, organisers have operated more than 11 test events since last month with no reported coronavirus cases resulting from them.

  • Olympics-Ping pong robots and kitbag fencers - Indians innovate in lockdown

    For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India's first track-and-field Olympic medallist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form. Chopra is one of 90-odd Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who have spent much of the last 12 months agonising over the loss of precious practice time in an Olympic year.

  • ‘You got Dana White privilege’: Tony Ferguson steals show at UFC 262 press conference

    Tony Ferguson was on fire as he took aim at Michael Chandler, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his opponent, Beneil Dariush.

  • With Deshaun Watson settlement talks off table, the NFL will be forced to render judgement in its investigation

    Even if the league is still in an early phase of its work, the first-person interviews with accusers and litigation can serve as enough to decide whether Watson should be on the commissioner’s exempt list.

  • Colin Cowherd has nothing nice to say about Tua Tagovailoa

    Former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa has been receiving plenty of unnecesarry criticism during the 2021 offseason. Recently, it's been from ...